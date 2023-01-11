Pitt at Duke: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

The Pitt Panthers will try to win at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in 43 years.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are standing in an unfamiliar position as losers hoping to bounce back. After dropping their first ACC contest of the year to Clemson, the Panthers will head south to a venue they haven't won in since 1979.

Standing in between Pitt and a jump back into the win column is No. 24 Duke, a young but immensely talented team that will challenge the Panthers mightily, even when shorthanded.

Game Info

Opponent: No. 24 Duke (12-4 overall, 3-2 ACC)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium; Durham, North Carolina

Broadcast: ACC Network and 93.7 The Fan

Odds

Pitt is an 8-point underdog against the Blue Devils. The Panthers are +275 on the moneyline and the Blue Devils are at -355. The point total over/under has been set at 142.

Three Storylines

Roach-less in Durham

The Blue Devils are likely to play without starting point guard Jeremy Roach, who's averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 assists in 32.4 minutes per game this year. This is the second game Roach has missed this year and Duke will miss his experience sorely. Of the nine players to average more than 10 minutes per game this season, six are freshmen or sophomores.

"Others guys stepped up but Jeremy’s a talented guy," Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said. "He has experience and has played in big moments. He’s a guy who’s played in a Final Four - started in a Final Four, for goodness sake - so he’s a good player.”

Tough Sledding Inside

Duke has size to burn. With a pair of five-star freshmen in 6'11 Kyle Flipowski and 7'1 Derick Lively and 6'10 veteran center Ryan Young on the front line, the Blue Devils can rebound, block shots and score effectively inside the paint. 49.6% of their shot attempts come from inside the paint and they shoot north of 50% from 2-point range while also holding their opponents to 47% shooting from inside the arc. They own the fifth-best offensive rebounding rate in the country and are a top-75 defensive rebounding squad.

Duke is not as physical as Clemson was, according to Capel but this will still be a tall order for Pitt. The Tigers forced the Panthers into tons of foul trouble - three starters committed more than three penalties and the team committed 19 in all. Defending the big Blue Devils without fouling is the name of the game for the visitors.

Bubble Watch

The Panthers are firmly on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. Multiple outlets and Bracketology predictors had Pitt in the field before last weekend's loss to Clemson but falling to the league-leading Tigers has kept them within spitting distance of the Big Dance.

Some outlets had them as high up as a seven-seed and ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicted they would earn an automatic qualifier bid last week. Safe to say, a win over a ranked team in a hostile environment would do wonders for Pitt's tournament resume. It's all about stacking wins and each victory affords them a slip up or two down the road.

