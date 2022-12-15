Pitt WR Coach Tiquan Underwood Visits with Texas A&M Transfer Yulkieth Brown

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have continued their pursuit of wide receivers from the transfer portal. Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood has been on the road this week and stopped by to visit former Texas A&M Aggie Yulkeith Brown, who chose to enter the transfer portal this winter.

Brown, a former four-star recruit from powerhouse Miami Central High School, is departing College Station after spending two seasons in maroon and white. The former high school track star caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown last season as a sophomore. He rushed twice for 52 yards and a 21-yard kick return during his freshman year.

Pitt is looking for both depth and top-line talent at wide receiver in this portal class. After losing two key reserves to the transfer portal, leading pass-catcher Jared Wayne is expected to try his luck in the NFL Draft this spring.

Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, another South Florida native, is a big fan of Brown's and wants Pitt to pursue him hard.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Pitt Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status

Report: New Pitt RB Commit T.J. Harvison to Enroll Early

Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power 5 Offers

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status