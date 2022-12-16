Skip to main content

Florida Transfer Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt

A former Peters Township High School star is headed home to join the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have brought a local star back home. Former Florida safety and Peters Township star, Donovan McMillon, has committed to join Pat Narduzzi's program after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. 

McMillon, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021, spurned Pitt once but not a second time. Kansas State, Miami, Nebraska, Kansas, Boston College, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Minnesota all extended offers and hoped to land him. 

At 6'2 and 208 pounds, McMillon has the room to grow into a linebacker or stay at his natural position as a physical safety. He accounted for 30 total tackles - one for a loss - in 18 games played as a Gator.  

McMillon is the second transfer Pitt has added this offseason. Fellow Western Pennsylvania native and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was the first, entering the transfer portal and announcing his decision to join the Panthers on the same day. 

