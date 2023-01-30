Pitt Will Face Shorthanded North Carolina in Chapel Hill

The Tar Heels are dealing with injuries this week ahead of a date with the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- North Carolina is dealing with a couple of key injuries this week as they prepare to host the Pitt Panthers for a key clash of Quad 1 teams in Chapel, North Carolina. Head coach Hubert Davis provided an optimistic update on one of his star players and is doubtful that one reserve will play.

Starting point guard R.J. Davis injured his finger and was hit in the face, causing swelling around his eye last week against Syracuse. He will practice this week, according to Hubert Davis and he "fully expects" him to play against the Panthers.

Puff Johnson, a junior guard, Moon Township, Pennsylvania native and the brother of former Pitt wing Cameron Johnson, is dealing with a sore right knee. He is limited in practice, according to Davis, and progressing but still doubtful to play against the Panthers this week. Davis still did not rule out Johnson altogether.

Davis is the team's second-leading scorer (16.4 points per game), the third-leading rebounder (4.9 rebounds per game) and assists more than any other Tar Heel (3.2 assists per game). Johnson has appeared in 16 games this season and made a pair of starts. He's averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

