Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

PITTSBURGH -- In a joyful moment for football fans across the globe, former Pitt Panthers and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.

The entire sports world watched as Hamlin was given CPR and then rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a Monday Night Football game. The game was canceled afterward and attention remained on Hamlin for the next week or so.

Since then, Hamlin has been released from the hospital and even made an appearance at the Bills final postseason game. Now, he has released a video, speaking for the first time about his gratitude and recovery.

"Now that my brothers have closed out a strong, winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things," Hamlin said in an Instagram post. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually, it's just been a lot to process. But I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's just been coming my way.

"What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I'm able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that's always been my dream. That's always been what I stood for and what I'll continue to stand for."



Hamlin thanked all of the medical and training personnel who helped save his life and work him back through recovery. He gave love to the fans and for everyone who has shown their love and support during his process.

It's unknown what Hamlin's future in the NFL is, but it seems positive as of this moment. And for him to have the strength to share his love was something everyone was waiting for.

