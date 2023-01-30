Pitt Earns Season-High in AP Poll Votes

PITTSBURGH -- After knocking off Wake Forest and No. 20 Miami to earn a pair of crucial ACC wins, the Pitt Panthers find themselves back in consideration for the AP top 25. They received nine votes in this week's poll, the most the Panthers have garnered all season.

Pitt has appeared in the AP poll just once before this season. It earned two votes in the week 10 poll after a 2-1 week that included wins over then-No. 25 North Carolina and then-No. 11 Virginia, plus a loss to Clemson in what was a battle for first place in the ACC.

Three ACC teams cracked the top-25 this week, led by No. 6 Virginia. You'll have to travel 14 spots down to No. 20 to find the conference's next ranked squad in first-place Clemson, who is up four spots from last week's ranking. Miami fell three spots to No. 23 after losing to the Panthers. North Carolina received 47 votes, NC State got 39 and Duke rounded out the group of other ACC foes considered in the poll with 24 votes.

The Panthers are 4-2 against those six teams this season.

