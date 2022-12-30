Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Time, Odds, Three Storylines

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are ringing in the New Year a day early. They'll host North Carolina - a perennial power fallen slightly from its typically mighty perch as the preseason No. 1 team in America.

The Panthers have had their number as of late, winning three of their last four games against the Tar Heels. These two teams are meeting are truly even footing for the first time in a while and can start a brutal stretch - three of their next four contests come against teams currently in the top 25 - on the right foot with a win.

Tip-Off Time: 12:00 PM

Venue: Petersen Events Center

Broadcast: ACC Network and 93.7 The Fan

Betting Lines

You can get North Carolina as anywhere from a 5-5.5-point favorite, according to Action Network and the total points line for two of the top-four scoring offenses in the ACC has been set at 149.5. The books are expecting lots of points.

Both teams enter as 9-4 squads and winners of four of their last five. Pitt is one of three ACC teams who have yet to lose in conference play, while the Tar Heels sit at 1-1 with a road loss to Virginia Tech as the only blemish on their league record.

Three Storylines to Watch

Pitt Seeking Hot Start in ACC Play

When Pitt scratched out a win over Syracuse on the road prior to breaking for the Christmas holiday, they became the first Panthers team to start 2-0 in ACC play since 2015-16 - two whole coaching administrations ago. That year, the Panthers climbed into the top-25 by virtue of a 14-1 overall start and 3-0 opening to the ACC season.

These Panthers can match that mark - set by the last Pitt team to finish the season with a winning record and earn an NCAA Tournament bid - by downing the Tar Heels.

Bacot-Federiko I

Fede Federiko has been a capable starter for Pitt as they wait for former All-ACC forward John Hugley to return to form. Over his last three games - all starts - Federiko is averaging 15.3 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 66.7% from the field. But those three games came against Sacred Heart,

It'd be safe to assume the Panthers will be more than willing to send double-teams off of North Carolina shooters that have produced the 310th-best 3-point field goal percentage in the country, but they can only do so much. Federiko will have to use his quickness and athleticism against a creative post player that also has 15 pounds and three productive years' worth of experience on him.

Health of D'Marco Dunn

As was just mentioned, North Carolina is a fairly poor 3-point shooting team - 30.7% for the season, which is the 53rd-worst mark in college basketball. It hasn't really mattered for the Tar Heels so far this season - they're still 11th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency rankings thanks in large part to their speed, execution in transition and dominance on the inside led by Bacot and Pete Nance.

The return of sophomore guard D'Marco Dunn, who has been dealing with a hand injury and missed the last fie games, could be a huge lift in that department for North Carolina. He's second on the team in 3-point field goal percentage and one of just two Tar Heels shooting north of 33.3% from 3-point distance. He hasn't attempted many triples, but that has more to do with opportunity than ability.

