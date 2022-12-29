Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

After missing the last two games, Pitt Panthers edge rusher Habakkuk Baldonado' will be a game-time decision for the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are already thin at defensive line and are threatening to get even thinner as defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado's status for the Sun Bowl remains up in the air.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said the starting edge rusher, who missed the final two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, is day-to-day. Kickoff against UCLA was less than 24 hours away when Narduzzi shared that news, making Baldonado a de facto game-time decision.

That said, Narduzzi was optimistic about Baldonado's odds of playing. He was listed as a starter on the depth chart released earlier this week and the Panthers are preparing as if he will play.

“We’re still expecting Haba to play," Narduzzi said. "He’s still day-to-day.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game

Jeff Capel Addresses Dior Johnson's Reinstatement to Pitt Basketball

Pitt G Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Will Redshirt

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Running Back

Pitt Reveals Sun Bowl Depth Chart