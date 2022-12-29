Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

The Pitt Panthers are likely to be without John Hugley for a third straight game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have played much of the season without forward John Hugley, who entered this season as the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder, but a knee injury slowed his start to the season. Now, Hugley is dealing with some personal issues that have kept him sidelined for the past two games.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel made clear this is not a punishment for Hugley or the sign of another injury flare-up - he just needs some time to improve mentally and physically. The team will let him decide when he's ready to come back and play again.

"It's just a process of him trying to get better in every aspect of his life and we want to be there to support him, to encourage him, to help him and to be there for him," Capel said.

When the team broke for Christmas last week, Hugley used his time at home to visit with his high school coach - a trusted mentor and member of his support system - and get some work in.

Whether Hugley plays in the Panthers' next game against North Carolina remains to be seen. It would be his third missed game in a row.

"Not sure [if he'll play]," Capel said. "Don't have an update."

