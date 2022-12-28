Jeff Capel Addresses Dior Johnson's Reinstatement to Pitt Basketball

PITTSBURGH -- After facing a three-month suspension following his arrest on multiple charges of domestic violence, Pitt Panthers freshman Dior Johnson has returned to the team. Pitt lifted his suspension the day after Christmas, allowing Johnson to return to practice but they intend to redshirt him for the 2022-23 season, according to a statement from the program.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel met with local media days before the team returns from Christmas break to take on North Carolina in it's first conference home game of the season and said the decision to reinstate was made in conjunction with athletic director Heather Lyke and the rest of the team.

“It was a process that our athletic director and I talked about. We met, met with him, felt good about where everything is right now and we're giving the kid another chance," Capel said. "A lot of meetings, a lot of time with Dior. Throughout the whole process, we stayed in touch, communicated. We just went through that process and made the decision. I talked to guys on the team prior to us making the final decision. I talked to a group of guys about where we were and what I was thinking, what I think is best and wanted to get their thoughts on it, which I really appreciated their thoughts, and made the decision to go in that direction."

Johnson pled guilty to a simple assault charge and strangulation charge - both misdemeanors - on December 9 and was sentenced to a year of probation. Capel said he and Johnson met after his case closed and discussed whether or not to bring Johnson back with Lyke beginning on December 19.

Two of Johnson's teammates - Blake Hinson and Jamarius Burton - took turns addressing the media prior to Capel. Hinson said it was "good to have everyone back" so they could run full practices and get the best preparation possible as the true beginning of ACC play draws closer.

Burton called welcoming Johnson back "a family decision" and didn't share any details of what Johnson said to the team when he returned.

Capel believes this is a crucial learning experience for Johnson. He thinks the structure of the university, athletic department and team will be good for the 18-year-old freshman and that the support of teammates and coaches can help him move past the legal troubles.

"We have some older guys teaching him how to be a really good teammate, teaching him how to work, teaching him the discipline it takes to be a really good player, teaching him how to be around college, teaching him how to be apart of something," Capel said. "He’s not a bad kid at all, but learning how to be a part of something, learning how to trust - that’s something that he’s got to go through. That’s how I know we can help him, not just our team but our university, our athletic department."

Capel added that the decision for Johnson to redshirt was arrived at together. They talked and mutually agreed that taking a year off from game action was in everybody's best interest. Johnson will be solely a practice player for the remainder of the season, which will help him avoid injury and get acclimated to his still new environment.

"I mean, he hasn’t played basketball since October 7 and it was very hard when you haven’t played in almost three months to come back and be able to play," Capel said. "There’s a process. There’s a ramp-up. Especially as you get to ACC play, it’s very hard. You risk injury when you haven’t played or competed."

Johnson has shown maturation, according to Capel. He said that's natural when going through something like this but Johnson still has a long way to go in his road back from the suspension. But Capel is invested in helping Johnson learn.

"My thing is what's best for him," Capel said. "I still think we're in the business of teaching. I feel like he's a kid we can help and we're going to try to help him. ... He's not a bad kid at all. Learning to be a part of something, learning how to trust. That's something he has to go through."

