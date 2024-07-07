Pitt's Jaland Lowe Impresses at CP3 Elite Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Jaland Lowe participated at the CP3 Elite Camp in Las Vegas this past week and impressed those who saw him perform.
The camp took place June 30-July 3 and 19-year veteran guard Chris Paul led the camp under his namesake, teaching Lowe how to succeed not just in college, but going into the NBA.
Paul is a 12-time All-Star, has made four All-NBA First Teams, five All-NBA Second Teams, two All-NBA Third Teams, seven All-NBA Defensive First Teams, two All-NBA Defensive Second Teams and won Rookie of the Year for the 2005-06 season. He has also led the NBA in assists five times and in steals six times in his career.
Jon Chepkevich, director of scouting for DraftExpress, put out a tweet about Lowe, praising his game and showing his highlights from the camp with a video.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic also had positive things to say about Lowe, projecting that he'll likely earn a First Round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, also a left-handed point guard, approved of Chepkevich's assessment of Lowe's performance at the camp.
Lowe joined 15 other top college guards at the camp, including former Pitt guard Dior Johnson, who never played for the program after legal trouble prior to the 2022-23 season and then left the team prior to last season.
There were five other ACC guards at the camp, including reigning ACC Player of the Year in senior R.J. Davis and ACC All-Rookie Team honoree in sophomore Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina, Tulane transfer in graduate student Sion James and junior Tyrese Proctor of Duke, plus All-ACC First Team honoree Hunter Salis of Wake Forest.
The eight other guards include Dedan Thomas Jr. of UNLV, Kam Jones of Marquette, Dink Pate of the G-League Ignite, Tony Perkins of Missouri, Trent Perry of UCLA, Kanaan Carlyle of Indiana, Silas Demary Jr. of Georgia and Xavian Lee of Princeton.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Bub Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
