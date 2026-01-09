Pitt DT Departs for Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost a number of players to the transfer portal this winter and saw another potential star on defense leave as well.

Panthers rising redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 . He'll have three years of eligibility wherever he chooses to go.

An ever-changing college landscape means players that fans originally thought would stay are now at risk of leaving for playing time or financial gain.

The Panthers have now lost 24 players to the transfer portal since the end of the season and it looks like they'll have some more departures as well, but the loss of Whittington is a tough one.

Jahsear Whittington's Time at Pitt

Whittington played in 11 games for Pitt in 2025 and made his first collegiate start vs. East Carolina in the Military Bowl, a 23-17 defeat.

The only games he missed were the back-to-back defeats to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on the road, 31-24 in overtime in Week 3, and to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium, 34-27 in Week 5.

He finished with 11 tackles (seven solo), 3.5 TFLs, one sack and a forced fumbel for the Panthers in 2025.

Whittington had his most productive outing in the 37-15 home loss to then ranked No. 9 Notre Dame, making three tackles and a tackle for loss.

He played in three games as a true freshman, preserving a redshirt, and made four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) and linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Whittington came out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He made 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior, leading his team to a perfect 15-0 record and a PIAA Class 5A Championship

Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit, No. 244 in the Class of 2024, No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania. 247Sports and On3 had him as a three-star, with 247Sports rating him the No. 74 defensive lineman and No. 17 in the commonwealth, while On3 ranked him as the No. 89 defensive lineman and No. 26 in the state.

Defensive Tackle Outlook for Pitt in 2026

Whittington isn't the only defensive tackle who left Pitt after the season, as starter Francis Brewu also entered the transfer portal.

Rising redshirt senior Sean FitzSimmons announced his return to the Panthers and fellow redshirt senior Nick James should join him as well, making them both the starting defensive tackles for 2026.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) tackles Central Michigan Chippewas running back Trey Cornist (6) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt also has rising redshirt sophomore Ty Yuhas and rising redshirt freshman Trevor Sommers, both of who could see time at defensive tackle next season.

The Panthers could also move rising redshirt junior Isaiah "Ghost" Neal back to defensive tackle if they need more depth.

Pitt will also likely address this issue through the transfer portal, bringing in a veteran presence at defensive tackle.

