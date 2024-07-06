Pitt Men's Soccer Signs MLS Academy Duo
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continues to add players to the men's soccer program ahead of the 2024 season, with two MLS academy graduates signing on.
The Panthers announced the additions of Mason Dancy of Sporting Kansas City and Joshua Veychek of Columbus Crew SC.
Dancy also played for Blue Valley North High School in Leawood, Kan. Veychek played for Olentangy Berlin High School in Delaware, Ohio, north of Columbus. Veychek also hails from Pittsburgh, playing for Allegheny Force FC from U8 to U14 levels.
Veychek can play as a central midfielder, but works also as a fullback and a winger, as he possess great pace.
They are the seventh and eighth additions to the team this offseason, along with WPIAL stars in midfielder Owen Christopher from Norwin and goalkeeper Cooper Sisson from Penn-Trafford, Drexel transfer midfielder Antonio Illuminato from Italy, German centre forward Tim Baierlein, Danish right back Laase Dahl and Spanish midfielder Miguel Bertran.
Veychek and Dancy are one of a number of players for Pitt who played for MLS academies. Junior defender Noah Hall also played for the Columbus Crew and sophomore forward Zahir Dyke also played for Sporting Kansas City.
It also includes Indiana transfer/sophomore midfielder Logan Oliver and junior defender Jackson Gilman for the Philadelphia Union, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cabral Carter for LAFC, sophomore defender Ameer Abdullah for the Chicago Fire, sophomore forward Massimo Murania for New York City FC, sophomore goalkeeper Jack Moxom for FC Cincinnati and sophomore midfielder Santiago Ferreira for FC Dallas.
Pitt also added three transfers prior to the start of the spring season, including senior midfielder Casper Grening from Kentucky, junior defender Casper Svendby from Dayton and Oliver.
The Panthers made it to the NCAA Tournament last season for the fifth straight time under head coach Jay Vidovich, but lost in the First Round.
Vidovich has transformed the program since taking over in 2016, bringing them from the worst ACC program to three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22. He'll hope that these additions will bring Pitt back to competing for a National Title.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2024
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Felipe Mercado
Midfielder Antonio Illuminato (Drexel)
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Forward Luis Sahmkow
Midfielder Michael Sullivan
Midfielder Guilherme Feitosa
Midfielder Luka Kozomara
Midfielder Casper Grening (Kentucky)
Defender Mateo Maillefaud
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gilman
Defender Casper Svendby (Dayton)
Redshirt Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Eben McIntyre
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Massimo Murania
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver (Indiana)
Defender Ameer Abdullah
GK Jack Moxom
GK Eli Mumford
GK Kyle Durham
Freshman 4 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Midfielder Miguel Bertran
Midfielder Owen Christopher
Midfielder/Defender Mason Dancy
Midfielder/Defender Joshua Veychek
Defender Laase Dahl
Goalkeeper Cooper Sisson
