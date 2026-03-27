Robin Harmony Determined to Win With Pitt Women's Basketball

Robin Harmony, the new head coach of Pitt women's basketball, held her introductory press conference on March 27. Harmony was hired on March 23, 20 days after Pitt let go of the previous head coach, Tory Verdi.

Verdi's final season with Pitt almost had more lawsuits than ACC wins. It wasn't a surprise to see Pitt move on from Verdi, and now they bring in a coach who brings a winning culture with them.

Pitt women's basketball hasn't had a winning season since 2014-15, but Harmony could be the type of coach to turn it around.

Harmony began by praising Pitt Athletics and the culture they have set. She talked about all the Pitt head coaches she got calls and texts from after she got hired, including head football coach Pat Narduzzi. "It is a total team. It is a family."

Winning Culture

"I don't like to lose. I'm a competitor," Harmony said. "Now with the transfer portal, it makes a difference. I've seen it happen in other schools we've played against. They got good overnight because of the transfer portal or because they recruited the right players."

Harmony is aware that it'll be hard to turn the team around quickly, but she has confidence that improvement will eventually happen.

"It could be three years, four years. It's gonna be done in my timeframe," she said.

While Pitt women's basketball doesn't have the most historic history, Harmony still highlighted the success the program has had.

"We had two Sweet 16 appearances," referring to the back-to-back appearances in 2008 and 2009. "That's big. We can do it again."

While Harmony emphasized she is a traditional coach when it comes to hard work, she also acknowledged the basketball landscape and how to adapt. Harmony made it clear she will be using the transfer portal to find appropriate players for her fast-paced, heavy 3-point shooting offense.

But she also emphasized how she's been able to have players stay at her program at her previous school.

Feb 9, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Gabby Hutcherson (22) celebrates with guard Emy Hayford (4) after a basket in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Winning History

Harmony was the head coach of St. Thomas, Lamar and College of Charleston. Harmony led Charleston to a 122-81 overall record. Her recent season with the Cougars included 27 wins, a conference championship and the program's first NCAA tournament appearance. Harmony won CAA Coach of the Year for the season's accomplishments.

Pitt will definitely be a test for Harmony, as it is her first time being the head coach of a Power 4 conference. But, she has proven to rebuild programs and bring them newfound success before.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!