Former Pitt DE John Morgan Commits to Arkansas

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end John Morgan has found a new home. After departing the program after five years to make room for the young stars he saw coming up through the program, according to his own account, Morgan has chosen to head south and join Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks.

Morgan is the first Pitt transfer to pick a new school this offseason. There are several other Panthers still going through the recruiting process. Morgan had reportedly heard from Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Colorado, Appalachian State, Memphis, Buffalo and Akron upon entering the portal.

After amassing 73 total tackles, 23 for loss, 14 sacks, two passes defended and three forced fumbles over 46 games as an essential part of Pitt's consistently outstanding defensive lines, he was one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the portal.

