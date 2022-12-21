Pitt Adds Offensive Playmakers in Kenny Johnson, T.J. Harvison, Lamar Seymore

The Pitt Panthers added some firepower to the 2023 class by signing a pair of wideouts and a running back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added some firepower to their 2023 recruiting class after signing two standout wide receivers and a running back on the morning of Signing Day.

First up was Kenny Johnson, a three-star wideout from York, Pennsylvania whom the Panthers stole away from Penn State last summer. Johnson was considered to be leaning heavily towards the Nittany Lions, but after visiting the Steel City in June, he committed to Pat Narduzzi and company.

Johnson, the highest-rated wideout in the class and No. 18 player in Pennslyvania according to 247Sports, also held offers from Lousiville, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

Following closely behind Johnson was fellow three-star wideout Lamar Seymore, whose letter of intent arrived at Pitt just ten minutes behind Johnson's. Seymore, a 6'2, 185-pound three-star from Miami, Florida, flipped his commitment from Miami to Pitt in July. The Hurricanes had held on until Seymore visited Pittsburgh in late June.

Auburn and Florida State were able to get Seymore on campus, but he ultimately stuck with Tiquan Underwood, Charlie Partridge and the Panthers. UCF, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennesse, Texas A&M and West Virginia were just some of the other schools on Seymore's impressive offer sheet.

Three-star running back T.J. Harvison became the second player at his position to sign with the Panthers this year. The 6'0, 205-pound three-star was one of the latest additions to the class, committing with just over a week to go until Signing Day. He chose Pitt over the likes of Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others.

He was the leading rusher for Georgia’s A Division II champions, Bowdon High School. Harvision took home MVP honors at the state title game after carrying the ball 29 times for 212 yards and a score and he finished the season with 250 carries for 2,026 yards and 23 TDs.

