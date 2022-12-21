Braylan Lovelace, Rasheem Biles Sign to Join Pitt LB Room

The Pitt Panthers now have all of their defensive recruits signed.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers rounded out their latest class of defenders on Signing Day by getting local linebacker Braylan Lovelace and three-star athlete Rasheem Biles to sign on the dotted line.

Biles' decision was similarly easy. He took a trip to Pittsburgh in mid-June as well and committed three days after the end of his official visit. Biles chose Pitt over Purdue, West Virginia and several MAC schools.

Billed as an athlete, the Panthers expect the 6'1, 184-pound Biles to transition full-time to linebacker after being a versatile playmaker for the Pickering Central Tigers. He scored six touchdowns in three different ways - three times rushing, one time receiving, and twice by way of a pick-six.

Lovelace, a three-star prospect from nearby Leechburg, Pennsylvania, joined the Panthers' 2023 class in June, following an official visit. He held just one other Power 5 offer from Virginia Tech and Toledo and Army were the only other FBS schools to extend offers.

