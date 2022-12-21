California Recruits Ty Dieffenbach, Israel Polk Send Pitt's Final Signatures of Signing Day

The December Signing Day comes to a close for the Pitt Panthers with Ty Dieffenbach and Israel Polk submitting their signatures.

PITTSBURGH -- The final letters of intent have rolled into the Pitt Panthers' practice facility on the South Side of Pittsburgh all morning. Ty Dieffenbach and Israel Polk - a pair of California natives - were delayed by timezones but eventually sent in their signatures to the Steel City and as the final recruits to submit their paperwork, have closed the book on the 2023 recruiting class for Pitt.

The 6'5, two-star quarterback Dieffenbach was sought out and recruited in the wake of Kenny Minchey's decommitment. He jumped at the chance to commit to Pitt after UNLV - a school he had already committed to - went through a coaching change.

Dieffenbach played just six games in 2022 but still managed to account for 867 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season at Agoura High School. He plans to enroll at Pitt in January.

Polk's was another flipped commitment and a late one, at that. The second-leading receiver on powerhouse St. John Bosco's 8-1 2022 squad, Polk, had been committed to Colorado State but opted out of that choice and visited Pitt, only to commit at the end of the weekend. The three-star wideout held Power Five offers from Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

With those two now in the fold, each of the 19 high school players Pitt expected to sign has done so.

