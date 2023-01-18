Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Hoping for Reunion with Jordan Addison

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear in a prime position to reunite one of the most lethal quarterback-receiver duos in Pitt Panthers history this spring.

After using their first-round pick on former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' spot in the middle of next year's draft aligns with where many expect former Panthers receiver Jordan Addison to be picked. During Addison's two years in the Steel City, he and Pickett combined for 149 catches, 2,072 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In 2021 Addison won a Biletnikoff Award, Pickett took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and ACC player of the Year honors and both were named All-Americans by a variety of outlets after leading the record-setting that helped Pitt win an ACC Championship. Pickett said they talked about replicating that success in the NFL together.

"We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt," Pickett said on Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast. "That's like the college teammates' dream - especially for a quarterback and receiver, that kind of dynamic, especially given how well we played together."

Pickett said Addison's physical tools are astounding - world-class speed combined with precise route-running, strong hands and focus even when moving quickly.

"There are some guys who run a 4.3 but they don't play at that speed," Pickett said. "What's impressive about him is that he plays at that speed. He's in and out of cuts at that speed. So he's an elite receiver and whoever gets him is getting a special talent."

Pickett went on to compliment Addison further, saying that while at Pitt, he was always eager to get the mental and physical work in. Addison led by example at Pitt's practice facility, the Rooney Sports Complex on Pittsburgh's South Side, where Pickett still calls home as a member of the Steelers.

"And I think the most impressive thing about him off the field is that his attitude, how he attacks work every single day, how he was so eager to get in the film room every day with me and he never missed a throwing session since he was a freshman at Pitt," Pickett said. "For two years straight, he was always there and when your No. 1 receiver is doing the right things, everybody else follows. So it was easy to get the room right when Jordan was in there."

This special connection Pickett and Addison share now wasn't always there. It took a while for Pickett to defrost the quiet, focused Addison but once he did, the two became great partners that are hoping to rekindle their connection in the Steel City.

"He kind of showed everybody by being extremely quiet. It took him about a year to open up to me," Pickett said. "After one year of being together, he would finally talk to me more. He's just kind of a quiet kid who loves to play, is tight with his teammates and I'm really excited for Jordan and his future."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves up to Projected Nine Seed

New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star

Pitt F Nate Santos Taking Full Advantage of New Opportunities

Pitt Maintaining Focus Despite New National Attention

Pitt Signee Jayland Lowe Nominated for McDonalds All-American Game

Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Declares for NFL Draft