Former Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec Arrested After Stealing Truck From Hospital

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have taken pride in their low arrest record, but it seems that some players stray from that when they leave the program.

Former Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Wexford in Wexford, Pa., about 22 miles north of Pitt's Oakland campus.

Jurkovec played one season for Pitt in 2023 and hails from western Pennsylvania, starring for Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, PA.

It's a disappointing moment for Jurkovec and what once looked like a potential NFL career has turned to crime and an arrest.

Details on Jurkovec's Arrest

Jurkovec stole a box truck from AHN Wexford's valet garage, per court documents from KDKA CBS News.

An employee of a rental company alerted police that his car was stolen, as he was loading trays and tables into the car prior.

Pittsburgh's Phil Jurkovec (5) fires the ball downfield during the first half against West Virginia in 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The truck had GPS tracking in it, making it easy for Cranberry Township police to find the vehicle and then soon identify Jurkovec as the driver. Court documents list Jerry Vernail as the arresting officer.

Police took Jurkovec into custody and charged him with a count of receiving stolen property and a count of theft by unlawful taking, with both of these charges being felonies.

Jurkovec also didn't post his $25,000 bail, is still in the Allegheny County Jail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30 at 9:00 a.m., with Matthew J. Brungo the judge assigned of Magisterial District Court 05-2-12.

Remembering Jurkovec's Terrible 2023 Season With Pitt

Jurkovec transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2023 season, his sixth in college football, following two years at Notre Dame, 2018 and 2019, them three seasons at Boston College, 2020-22.

He spent his first two seasons at Boston College under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti Jr., who joined Pitt in the same role in 2022.

Sep 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. (left) talks with quarterbacks Kedon Slovis (9) and Nate Yarnell before the game against the Rhode Island Rams at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jurkovec struggled massively during his time with Pitt, completing 57-of-112 passes, 51%, for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts.

He was awful in two big rivalry game defeats, against Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium in the River City Rivalry in Week 2 and against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3.

Jurkovec completed just 10-of-32 passes, 31%, for 179 yards, despite throwing three touchdowns in the 27-21 loss to the Bearcats.

He was even worse against the Mountaineers, completing just 8-of-20 passes for 81 yards and three interceptions in the 17-6 defeat.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi benched Jurkovec after a 38-21 loss to Viriginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Week 5 and turned to both Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell the rest of the season.

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