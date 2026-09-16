PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are preparing for their first ACC game against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3, but they already know how next season works.

Pitt found out who they'll play in the ACC next season, as the conference revealed their 2027 opponents for all 17 member schools.

The Panthers will have a nine-game schedule, with four home contests and five road battles, which marks their second season with nine ACC games.

Pitt takes on familiar ACC opponents in 2027 and teams they haven't played in years in the new schedule.

If anything reflects how many teams the ACC has now, it's that Pitt faces four opponents in 2027 that they hadn't played in the past two seasons.

Home Games

Pitt doesn't know when they face their nine ACC foes, but they do know the teams that will come to Acrisure Stadium next year.

The Panthers won't make West Coast trips, hosting the Cal Golden Bears as they did in 2024, with a 17-15 Week 7 win. This will be their third time hosting the Golden Bears, with the first matchup dating back to 1955.

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) reacts after registering a sack against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pitt will also host Duke, who they haven't played since 2023 and haven't hosted since 2022. Both teams played every year from 2013-19, 2021-23, with the first nine matchups in the old ACC Coastal Division.

Miami returns to Pittsburgh in 2027, blowing out Pitt 38-7 in the 2025 regular-season finale at Acrisure Stadium.

This makes it three straight seasons that the Panthers face the Hurricanes, as they travel to Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

Two teams will play in Pittsburgh for the first time this century: Wake Forest and SMU.

SMU last played in Pittsburgh in 1948, and Pitt suffered a 48-25 blowout in Dallas in their first ACC matchup in 2024.

This marks the first time that Wake Forest will play in Pittsburgh, since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. It is their fourth time playing, as Pitt beat them in the ACC Championship in 2021, while splitting two games on the road, winning in 2018 to clinch the ACC Coastal Division Title and losing in 2023.

Away Games

The away slate is a little more familiar, as Pitt will travel to Georgia Tech and Syracuse, two schools they also played on the road in the 2025 season.

Pitt faces Syracuse every year, alternating between home and away, just like they do with Boston College.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (8) grabs the face mask of Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt will travel to play NC State for the first time since 2009, marking the first ACC game between the two in Raleigh.

The Panthers have hosted the Wolfpack the last three matchups, losing in 2017 and 2020 and winning in 2025.

Pitt will play Virginia on the road for the first time since 2022, when they were both in the ACC Coastal, and the two teams last faced off at Acrisure Stadium.

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