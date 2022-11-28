Four Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

PITTSBURGH -- A 26-point win usually means that there were a lot of players on your team playing well. That was certainly the case for the Pitt Panthers, who saw four of their own receive ACC Player of the Week honors following a 42-16 win over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

The choice for conference wide receiver of the week was obvious after Jared Wayne posted a stat line that no one in the FBS has been able to rival. Wayne became the only player to record 11 or more receptions, 199 or more receiving yards and three or more touchdowns in a single game this season when he took the top of the Hurricane defense. All of those marks were career highs.

Dayon Hayes - two games removed from a suspension - has not missed a beat since returning to action. With one of the Panthers' top pass rushers out, he recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, five tackles and three sacks - all single-game career highs for him as well.

Two Pitt safeties received recognition for their efforts in a strong defensive game against Maimi. Erick Hallett was named the co-defensive back of the week after tallying seven tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and Javon McIntyre was named defensive rookie of the week after hauling in his first career interception to go along with a pair of pass breakups and a tackle for loss.

