Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt

The Pitt Panthers could draw one of the Pac 12's best if Sporting News is right.

PITTSBURGH -- Most national experts have the Pitt Panthers pegged primarily as potential Pinstripe Bowl participants, but one outlet has taken a vastly different path. The Sporting News believes Pitt is headed for one of the better games that the ACC is tied in with and they'd take on one of the best teams from the Pac 12.

A loss to rival Oregon State last week knocked the Oregon Ducks from Pac 12 Championship contention and all but eliminated their shot at the New Year's Six. Instead, Sporting News' Bill Bender expects the Ducks to take on Pitt in the Holiday Bowl on December 28 in San Diego, California.

The Panthers have traveled as far as Stillwater, Oklahoma during the regular season and El Paso, Texas for a bowl game under head coach Pat Narduzzi's tenure, but haven't played that close to the Pacific Ocean since a visit to Honolulu to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 1992.

They opened the 2010 season in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Utah Utes and played in the 2004 Fiesta Bowl against that same opponent. Both games ended in losses for the Panthers.

