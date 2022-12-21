Pat Narduzzi Believes Pitt Lacked Leadership at QB Position Last Season

The Pitt Panthers needed better leaders in their quarterback room, according to Pat Narduzzi.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' have reloaded their quarterback room this recruiting cycle, adding three new players to that room for the upcoming season. Head coach Pat Narduzzi heaped praise upon the new players added to that room at this year's National Signing Day press conference.

He singled out graduate transfer Phil Jurkovec, a former Boston College starter who will use his final year of eligibility playing for the Panthers. Narduzzi said he and fellow transfer Christian Veilleux - who arrives at Pitt after spending two years at Penn State - bring some much-needed leadership qualities to the

“Phil’s a big, athletic, tough, leadership-type guy - something we desperately needed in that room and I think Christian is the same way," Narduzzi said. "But he brings the leadership that maybe we lacked a year ago and he’s tough.”

Pitt had plenty of experience at the quarterback position, particularly in starter Kedon Slovis, who played in 38 games over four years as a Panther and USC Trojan. Narduzzi was steadfast in standing by Slovis this past season, even when he struggled and calls from the outside to bench him grew loud.

While Narduzzi didn't think Slovis - or the others in the quarterback room, for that matter - had the leadership ability necessary, he still said he thought Slovis is a good kid and appreciated the work done during his one-year in Pittsburgh.

