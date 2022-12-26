Pitt Gets Airport Assist from UTEP Men's Basketball HC Joe Golding

Three Pitt Panthers got stranded in Dallas on their way to El Paso, but UTEP head coach Joe Golding was there to lend a hand.

PITTSBURGH -- Brutal winter weather left holiday travelers across the country stranded in airports, searching for alternative travel options and the Pitt Panthers were no different. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said three of his players were stuck at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after their flights to El Paso, Texas - where they will play UCLA in the Sun Bowl later this week - were delayed.

With the clock ticking and the start of Pitt's first practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso closing in, those three players were out of options. That was until UTEP men's basketball head coach Joe Golding and his family were able to lend a hand. He rented a car and drove the three Panthers the rest of the nine hours to El Paso.

"Joe Golding, the basketball coach for ... University of Texas-El Paso, him and his wife and his child picked up and took our three guys and drove them because the flight was delayed to get them here for practice," Narduzzi said. "They got here late last night and I just wanted to give a shoutout to those guys. ... Great job by Joe and we appreciate it."

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Frantl was one of those stranded players and he took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

Narduzzi was grateful as well. He said he had never met Golding before but considered himself lucky that those players had someone there willing to help them out.

"[Never met] until last night until I heard [he had picked up the players]," Narduzzi said. "They bumped into each other at the rental car place, both in the same situation with flights canceled and it's a blessing."

