Pitt Losses a DL to Injury, Gains an OL for Syracuse Game

Tyler Bentley is out, but Owen Drexel is in for the Pitt Panthers against Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are facing their second ranked opponent in as many weeks and they'll be without some key defensive backups.

Defensive lineman Tyler Bentley was not dressed ahead of kickoff against the Orange. The Panthers will also be without backup linebacker Brandon George, who's only played in one game this season.

Backup wide receiver Gavin Thomson did not dress or warmup either.

On the brighter side of things, center Owen Drexel, who suffered a lower body injury in the second half of the Tennessee game, was back in uniform for the first time since. Jake Kradel, who took over starting duties while he was hurt, was still announced as the starter, though.

Elsewhere on offense, reserve tight end Dylan Deveney is active for the first time after transferring in from Georgia Tech. Running back Daniel Carter, who did not travel to Chapel Hill for the North Carolina game, will also be back in action against Syracuse.

