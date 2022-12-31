Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 14-point comeback against UCLA in the Sun Bowl did more than just earn them a ninth win in 2022 and 20th win over the past two seasons. The wild turnaround set school and bowl game records.

The Panthers trailed by two whole touchdowns in the third quarter before outscoring the Bruins 27-7 over the game's final 18 minutes to emerge victorious. It was the largest postseason comeback in school history.

The way the Panthers came back was also extraordinary. Holding a six-point lead inside two minutes remaining, the Pitt defense surrendered a 70-yard touchdown drive that lasted just 1:27 to UCLA's backup quarterback, Ethan Garbers, who filled in for the injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They scored with 34 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead.

But Pitt responded with a quick, impressive drive of their own, marching 46 yards in 30 seconds to set up a game-winning, 47-yard field goal from Ben Sauls. It's been 13 years since a team has manufactured a comeback like that in a postseason game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, 34 seconds is the latest a team has fielded a kickoff while trailing in a bowl game it's won since Idaho did it with 32 seconds left against Bowling Green in the 2009 Humanitarian Bowl.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA

Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised UCLA Benched Their QB

Nick Patti Leads Pitt to Wild Sun Bowl Victory

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines