Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA

Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers beat UCLA in a Sun Bowl for the ages, thanks to a heroic effort from redshirt senior quarterback Nick Patti and placekicker Ben Sauls.

The Panthers trailed by seven at halftime, 14 with 8:45 to play in the third quarter and by one with 34 seconds left, but Saul's fifth field goal of the day curved in between the uprights with four seconds left to lift his team to their first bowl victory in three years and elicited celebrations from Pitt fans and players of the past, present and future.

Recruits who had just signed with the program were some of the first to share their excitement.

Some former players who had either opted out of the Sun Bowl because they were transferring or moving on to the NFL or had graduated long ago showed they still bled Pitt blue and gold by joining in the celebration.

Eventually, current Pitt players and coaches shared their excitement - and some trash talk -after celebrating with their team on the field.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Nick Patti Leads Pitt to Wild Sun Bowl Victory

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question