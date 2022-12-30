Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are seeking their 20th win over the past two seasons - a feat they haven't achieved in decades - this weekend, when they meet No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl to cap the 2022 season.

The Bruins will have the advantage in star power and depth but the Panthers hope their pedigree as a stout team against the run will contain the explosive UCLA offense.

Kick-Off Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Broadcast: CBS and 93.7 The Fan

Betting Lines

The spread has fluctuated over the course of this week as speculation about who will or will not play has swirled, but most books have settled on the Bruins as 3.5-point favorites and the point total has been set at 57.5.

Three Storylines to Watch

Rodney Hammond Gets Spotlight

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said this week there was some debate in Pittsburgh about whether or not Israel Abanikanda - who proved to be the team's most impactful player and a catalyst for the run-centric offense - was actually the best rusher on the team this season.

"Rodney probably would've played a lot more this year had he not got hurt early in the season," Narduzzi said. "He's a guy that there's a lot of people thought maybe he was the better back in the backfield, so we'll find out tomorrow."

I think that statement is more of a complement to Hammond's abilities than a slight at Abanikanda's contributions, of which there were many, but there's some tangible evidence behind Narduzzi's claim. Hammond accounted for more than 100 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Backyard Brawl before suffering a leg injury.

The Panthers boasted a deep running back room and it will be on full display with Hammond getting the start. He'll get to prove whether or not he's capable of carrying the load next season in an offense that will still center around the run against UCLA, even with Abanikanda out of the picture.

A Tale of Opt-Outs

Pitt has been decimated by opt-outs and transfers - particularly on defense - while UCLA's senior-laden team has been able to avoid them. Rumors that Bruins head coach Chip Kelly was keeping opt-outs under wraps had run rampant around El Paso this week but he put those to bed in his final press conference before gameday, saying that everyone listed on their depth chart - including star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, receiver Jake Bobo and others - will all play barring a freakish pregame accident.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will try to plug the gaps with some youth and shuffled starting lineups. Up front, Pitt will be missing three starting defensive linemen and their leading tackler from the middle linebacker spot. Against UCLA's elite and versatile rushing offense, Shayne Simon will have to play out of position. Tylar Witlz will be elevated to full-time starter and Solomon DeShields will be asked to play more snaps as a reserve. Dayon Hayes will have to step up at defensive end and true freshman Sam Okundola will be counted on to play the first major snaps of his career.

Keep an eye on the safety position too. With Brandon Hill out and Erick Hallett set to leave after the game, Pitt is in the market for two new starting safeties. Javon McIntyre and P.J. O'Brien are leading the charge and will get to confirm their coaches' confidence in them by rotating in Hill's vacant spot.

Nick Patti Rides Off into Sunset

Speaking of players who will get to step up with regular starters out, Pitt coaches and players have gushed with praise for redshirt senior Nick Patti, who is replacing the transferred Kedon Slovis. Whether he will transfer or move on from football is unclear but Patti has confirmed that he will not be a Panther next season.

There is nothing but love for Patti among his team and while the Panthers are short-handed, he has a chance to etch his name firmly into Pitt history books and further endear him to a fan base and team to whom he's shown tremendous loyalty. A storybook ending is up for grabs and Patti can go take it.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game

Jeff Capel Addresses Dior Johnson's Reinstatement to Pitt Basketball

Pitt G Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Will Redshirt

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Running Back