Skip to main content

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

There is no love lost between the Pitt Panthers and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

PITTSBURGH -- When UCLA jumped out to a 14-point lead on the Pitt Panthers, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn't afraid to talk some trash to the Pitt defense. 

He had earned that right by throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, creating big plays at will against an undermanned Pitt defense. But after halftime, Thompson-Robinson's day took a sharp turn for the worst. He completed just two of his six attempts after halftime for eight yards and threw two interceptions. 

Pitt corner Marquis Williams, one of the players Thompson-Robinson was getting in the face of, enjoyed getting the last laugh. 

Pitt's official Twitter account also had some fun at Thompson-Robinson's expense. They noticed the trash talk going on in the first half and how it disappeared as the Panthers mounted their comeback. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Panthers Make School, Bowl Game History vs UCLA

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA

Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised UCLA Benched Their QB

Nick Patti Leads Pitt to Wild Sun Bowl Victory

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

USATSI_19700157_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19700883_168388034_lowres
Football

Panthers Make Bowl Game History vs UCLA

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19701814_168388034_lowres
Football

Nick Patti Deserved to be Pitt's Hero (All Season)

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19699476_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs North Carolina Takeaways: Five Years in, Jeff Capel's Rebuild Bears Fruit

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19699907_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt vs UCLA Takeaways: Next Man Up Becomes More Than Mentality

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19700907_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19700895_168388034_lowres
Football

Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19699915_168388034_lowres
Football

Nick Patti Leads Pitt to Wild Sun Bowl Victory

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson