Pitt CB Marquis Williams Gets Last Laugh Against UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

There is no love lost between the Pitt Panthers and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

PITTSBURGH -- When UCLA jumped out to a 14-point lead on the Pitt Panthers, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn't afraid to talk some trash to the Pitt defense.

He had earned that right by throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, creating big plays at will against an undermanned Pitt defense. But after halftime, Thompson-Robinson's day took a sharp turn for the worst. He completed just two of his six attempts after halftime for eight yards and threw two interceptions.

Pitt corner Marquis Williams, one of the players Thompson-Robinson was getting in the face of, enjoyed getting the last laugh.

Pitt's official Twitter account also had some fun at Thompson-Robinson's expense. They noticed the trash talk going on in the first half and how it disappeared as the Panthers mounted their comeback.

