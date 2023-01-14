Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame

The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.

PITTSBURGH -- When the ball came careening off of Bryce Ford-Wheaton's hands and fell into the mitts of M.J. Devonshire, who then returned the interception 54 yards to give the Pitt Panthers a late lead over rival West Virginia, he didn't just make Backyard Brawl history, but college football history as well.

The gloves Devonshire wore when he made that decisive interception in front of the largest crowd in Pittsburgh sports history to essentially win the first football game between Pitt and West Virginia in 11 years now belong to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Devonshire's gloves were among additions four from the 2022 season to the Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The jersey worn by Appalachian State kicker Michael Hughes when he made the game-winning field goal against No. 6 Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill's hat honoring the late Bobby Bowden and the jersey of new single-season passing yards record holder Drake Maye were the three other artifacts given that special distinction.

