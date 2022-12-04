Pitt to Play UCLA in Sun Bowl

The Pitt Panthers are headed to the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will head to the Sun Bowl where they'll play No. 18-ranked UCLA, according to multiple reports.

Pitt has been red hot in the last month, finishing the season with four-straight wins in November. They finished the season 8-4 with a 5-3 ACC record. They'll now finish the season against

UCLA finished the season 9-3 but have question marks heading into the game. Both quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet have not announced if they'll play in the bowl game.

This is the first matchup between the Panthers and Bruins since UCLA won 38-28 in 1972.

Pitt returns to the Sun Bowl for the second time since 2018, a game they lost 14-13 to Stanford in.

The Sun Bowl will be held Friday, Dec. 30 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

