Pitt Preparing to Face NBA-Ready Prospect in NC State's Terquavion Smith

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pitt Panthers take the floor against NC State for their ACC opener this weekend, they'll be facing off with college basketball's version of a unicorn.

Terquavion Smith - the Wolfpack's dynamic, talented 6'4 point guard - returned to school this year despite being projected as a first-round NBA draft pick at the conclusion of his impressive freshman season. He's truly a special player - both in terms of why he's here and what he's doing while he's here, according to Pitt head coach Jeff Capel.

“He’s probably the most talented [guard we've faced]," Capel said. "I read that he probably, or had a good chance of being a first-round pick. That’s really surprising that a guy comes back when you think you’re a first-round pick or have a really good shot."

Smith's elite talent passes the eye test and the numbers behind his production back up what is immediately apparent when you watch him play. 16.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is one of just 17 players in high-major college basketball with a usage rate higher than 25%, a true shooting mark greater than 50% and an assist rate greater than 25%. He can handle the ball, distribute, score and play opportunistic defense.

NC State has two other tremendous guards - seniors Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsell, who combine for 32.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game - but Smith is the centerpiece.

Smith powers a Wolfpack offense that ranks 28th nationally in adjusted efficiency, thanks in large part to their lightning-fast pace. NC State is the fastest team in the ACC and the 32nd-fastest in Division I, so Capel has harped on defensive fundamentals like communication and hustle in transition in addition to clean play on offense because live-ball turnovers can spell disaster.

"We’re going to have to be incredibly connected defensively," Capel said. "Our talk is going to have to be at a big-time level - like an elite level - and our individual defense has to be really good. We have to compete on the ball. Our offense has to help our defense. We can’t have any live-ball turnovers because they really punish you there. When you turn the ball over, you really allow them to get out in transition.”

Smith is the kind of opponent that makes his opponents' ears perk up. His ability brings notoriety and players notice that, so guys like Pitt's Greg Elliot take pride in the chance to go toe-to-toe with him.

"You come to the ACC for matchups like this so if you’re not prepared for that, you wouldn’t come to the ACC," Elliot, who transferred to Pitt from Marquette this offseason, said. "I feel like me, personally, I’m ready for that challenge. My teammates are ready for that challenge as well. So I feel like when everybody’s ready for a challenge, then we’ll have a fight on our hands. Let’s get to it.”

But Capel doesn't want his players to get too wrapped up in their own individual battles with Smith. He said it will take a team effort to slow him down so team-wide execution of the basics is of the utmost importance.

"With the way they play in transition, once they get out it can be anyone on him because we have to get back, we have to stop the ball, we have to point and talk," Capel said. "When you’re playing against really talented guys individually, it’s very seldom that one guy can guard him and I think he’s of that ilk where he’s that talented and it’s going to take a group of guys. We have to defend him.”

