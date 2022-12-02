Skip to main content

Former Pitt Target Phil Jurkovec to Transfer from Boston College

If the Pitt Panthers need a starting quarterback, they could bring one home.

PITTSBURGH -- Whether or not the Pitt panthers' starting quarterback, Kedon Slovis will return for another year remains somewhat of an open question. He hasn't made an official announcement one way or another, but should the Panthers need a new signal-caller, there is one from close to home getting ready to enter the transfer portal. 

Former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec rejected Pitt twice over the course of his college recruiting processes - once when he chose Notre Dame coming out of high school as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2018 and again in 2020 when he transferred to Boston College - is planning to enter the transfer portal according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.  

Jurkovec threw for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 59% completion rate in 24 games as the Eagles' starter. His time there was disjointed due to multiple injuries suffered over those three years. 

He has a relationship with Panthers offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who held the same post at Boston College from 2020-21. 

Jurcovec would have at least two years of eligibility remaining. 

