Pitt DT Calijah Kancey to Miss Bowl Game with Shoulder Injury

The Pitt Panthers' star defensive tackle announced that he would not play in the bowl game.

PITTSBURGH -- With so many accolades already under his belt and a bright future in the NFL ahead of him, Calijah Kancey has to make a business decision. After a shoulder injury hampered the Pitt Panthers' star defensive tackle for the final two weeks of the regular season, he announced he would have to miss the team's bowl game.

"I left it all on the field in 2022," Kancey said in a statement on Twitter. "I was disappointed to not play at Miami, in my hometown. Unfortunately, I will also be out for the bowl game, but I look forward to helping my teammates prepare. Thanks to the best trainers in the country at Pitt, I know they will help me get back to 100% very soon."

Kancey, recently named 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is all but certainly not returning to Pitt for his senior season. After amassing 91 total tackles, 34.5 for a loss and 16 sacks over 33 games in three years as a Panther, he is destined to make a lot of money as an early NFL Draft pick this spring.

Kancey left in the third quarter of Pitt's final home game against Duke two weeks ago and did not travel with the team to Miami for the season finale against the Hurricanes.

Pitt will learn where they are headed and who they'll play in their postseason matchup in two days.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt Target Phil Jurkovec to Transfer from Boston College

Pitt Preparing to Face NBA-Ready Prospect in NC State's Terquavion Smith

Pitt F William Jeffress Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Pitt G Greg Elliot Breaks Slump with Sharp Shooting Night vs Northwestern

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Comes Second in ACC Player of the Year Voting

Pitt DB Khalil Anderson Brings Transfer Portal Total to Four

Pitt Flips Five-Star Preferred Walk-on PK Sam Carpenter