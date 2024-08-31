How to Watch: Pitt vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will open their football season against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll look to vastly improve on 2024.
Quick Preview
Pitt finished 3-9 last season and one of the worst offenses in the country. New offensive coordinator Kade Bell will have two transfers in quarterback Eli Holstein from Alabama and running back Desmond Reid from Western Carolina in position to make big plays and run the up-tempo, fast paced spread offense.
Kent State finished even worse, at 1-11, with their sole win against FCS opponent, Central Connecticut State.
Pitt vs. Kent State History
The Panthers hold a 7-0 all-time record against the Golden Flashes, with all games taking place in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won all five games at Pitt Stadium, one game at Three Rivers Stadium and the most recent game at Heinz Field in 2003.
Kent State led 3-0 after the first quarter, but Pitt scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, en route to a 43-3 victory. Three of those touchdowns were passes from quarterback Rod Rutherford to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who would eventually win the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff awards.
Pitt is 28-5 against MAC schools all-time, with their last loss coming against Western Michigan in a 44-41 defeat in 2021 at Heinz Field, their only non-conference loss to a Group of 5 school under head coach Pat Narduzzi (2015-Present).
How to Watch
Pitt and Kent State will battle it out with a noon kickoff on ESPNU, making it a nationally televised game.
This marks the start of three straight games on national television for the Panthers in their non-conference portion of their schedule.
Pitt faces Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry the following week at noon on the road and then takes on rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home, with both games coming on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Odds
FanDuelreleased the odds for the game and Pitt is a -24.5 point favorite to win over Kent State. To win this bet on Pitt, they would need to score at least 25 points more than Kent State in the victory. Anything less and the bettor would lose their money.
The Panthers are also -3500 and the Golden Flashes are +1280 to win for the money line, a wager on the outcome of the game. A bettor would need to place a $3500 wager just to win a $100 on the Panthers, if they come out victorious, and a $100 wager on the Golden Flashes to win would earn the bettor $1,280.
The over/under is at 55.5 points with -110 odds, meaning a bettor would need to make a wager of $110 to win an extra $100 if they are right about both teams scoring more or less than 55.5 total points in the game.
