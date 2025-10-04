WATCH: Pitt HC Addresses Blowout Win Over Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers bounced back in a major way against Boston College with a dominant 48-7 win at Acrisure Stadium, with head coach Pat Narduzzi ecstatic about the win.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for Pitt, who lost 34-27 to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5, plus a 31-24 loss in overtime to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Milan Puskar Stadium in Week 3.
It also ends a seven-game losing streak to Power 4 teams, as the Panthers lost the final five ACC games of the 2024 season. They last won 41-13 over Syracuse on Oct. 24, 2024, ending 345 days without a win over a Power 4 opponent.
This victory also gets revenge on Boston College, who won 34-23 in the 2024 season finale in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Much of this win came thanks to freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel making his first collegiate start and dominating, completing 30-of-41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in an incredible performance
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on the win following the game, what he liked and how important of a victory it was after two losses.
He spoke on why he made Heintschel the starting quarterback and his thoughts on his freshman's performance. He also praised the offensive line and the defense as a whole for their efforts.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Press Conference After Boston College Win
Heinscthel himself spoke on what it meant to make his first collegiate start and the nerves leading up to it.
He gave praise to offensive coordinator Kade Bell for trusting him to lead the offense and calling a great game, while also thanking his wide receivers and offensive lineman for making the game much easier for him overall.
Pitt QB Mason Heintschle Addresses Win Over Boston College
Pitt junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson had the best game of his collegiate career, with nine catches for 115 yards, both career-highs, and a touchdown in the win.
Johnson spoke on what made Heintschel so effective in the win and how he was able to have the game that he did.
Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Praises QB Mason Heintschel vs. Boston College
The Pitt also had a great defensive effort, with three turnovers and holding Boston College to just 27 rushing yards total.
Redshirt juniors in linebacker Kyle Louis and defensive Jimmy Scott addressed their respective units and what made the Panthers so strong defensively against the Eagles.
Pitt LB Kyle Louis, DE Jimmy Scott Speak On Win Over Boston College
