Pitt Bowl Projection Continues on Rise
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see their bowl projections improve after a perfect start through non-conference play, 4-0.
Pitt opened up the season with a 55-24 blowout win over Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, making it six straight seasons they've won their home opener.
They then traveled to face Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry and after falling behind 27-6 midway through the third quarter, scored 22 unanswered points, capped off with a field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls to win the game, 28-27.
The Panthers made a late comeback against the Mountaineers, down 34-24 with less than five minutes remaining. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein would throw a 40-yard touchdown to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, then after a defensive stop, moved the ball down the field, allowing redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
Pitt finished off non-conference play with a 73-17 blowout of FCS opponent Youngstown State at home this past weekend. This was the first game that Pitt scored 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent in New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2021.
This is the first 4-0 start since 2000 and the first time ever that the Panthers finished non-conference play undefeated.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both put Pitt into the Badboy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., an ACC vs. Big Ten bowl. Bonagura picked Pitt vs. Rutgers and Schlabach predicted Pitt vs. Nebraska.
Pitt played in the Pinstripe Bowl back on Dec. 28, 2016, where they would lose to Northwestern, 31-24. They also played at Yankee Stadium last season, and lost to rival Syracuse 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2023, allowing 21 unanswered points in the second half.
The Panthers hold a 22-8 record over the Scarlet Knights and the two teams played each other 28 consecutive seasons from 1985-2012. Both programs were independents prior and then joined the Big East in 1991, before they left for the ACC and Big Ten after the 2012 season.
Pitt holds a 15-6-3 record vs. Nebraska, but Nebraska won the last two meetings, 24-17 in Pittsburgh in 2004 and 7-6 in Lincoln in 2005.
Brent McMurphy of Action Network and Brad Crawford on 247Sports picked Pitt to play in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, an ACC vs. Pac-12 bowl. McMurphy picked Pitt to face Washington State and Crawford picked Pitt to face USC.
The Panthers defeated the Cougars, 17-13, on Sept. 2, 1995, the season opener, one of two wins that season, and the only matchup between the two schools.
USC holds a 6-4 series lead vs. Pitt, but the two teams haven't played in 50 seasons, with USC winning 16-7 in 1974 at Pitt Stadium.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports picked Pitt to play in the Go Bowling Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. on Dec. 28, an ACC vs. AAC Bowl.
The Panthers and Tigers have never played each other, but both teams have had good starts this season, with the Tigers at 3-1.
Pitt played in the Military Bowl against Navy on Dec. 28, 2015, where they lost 44-28 in essentially an away game, as Navy play their games in Annapolis at the same stadium.
