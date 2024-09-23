Pitt QB Receives ACC Rookie Honor
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein continues to garner recognition, after the ACC named him the Rookie of the Week after his performance in the 73-17 win over Youngstown State.
Holstein completed 16-of-24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, along with nine carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
He is the first Panthers quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in the first four games of a season since Rod Rutherford in 2003, when he completed 16 and had legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as an option.
Holstein completed short touchdown passes to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. for six yards and sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson for 10-yards, but he also displayed the deep pass, connecting with junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee for an 82-yard score.
That touchdown pass to Lee was the longest for Pitt since quarterback Kenny Pickett completed a 96-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Maurice FFrench in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2019.
Holstein would have had 100 yards on the ground, if not for a 17-yard sack, but still finished with the most rushing yards for a Pitt quarterback since Chad Voytik did, when he had 118 yards on 19 carries in a 21-16 win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 16, 2014.
The 4-0 record in non-conference play is the first for Pitt, as they had not finished undefeated against opponents outside of the ACC since 2013, or Big East from 1991-2012. It is also the first time Pitt started 4-0 since 2000.
Holstein is the first Pitt quarterback to win his first four starts since Dan Marino went 4-0 in 1979.
This is also the fourth ACC Rookie of the Week honor that Holstein has earned this season, with no other freshman in the conference winning the award.
Pitt has their first bye week of the season, but will return to face North Carolina in their ACC opener on the road for a noon kickoff on Oct. 5.
