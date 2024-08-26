Pitt Depth Chart vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart for the season opener against Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.
The biggest changes include quarterbacks in redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein both come in as starters. There are also numerous starters at defensive tackle and many position battles still ongoing.
NC State transfer redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper also comes in and wins the starting center battle over redshirt junior Terrence Moore, who started at the position last season. Battles at linebacker, including sophomores Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles are also important to watch.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Kent State
Offense
Quarterback
Nate Yarnell OR
Eli Holstein
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Rodney Hammond OR
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson OR
Daejon Reynolds
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Lamar Seymore
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Mercyhurst
- Texans Lose Former Pitt DB to Knee Injury
- Colts Cut Former Pitt QB
- Tyler Palko Shares Best Memories of Pitt
- Texans DB Carted Off After Injury vs. Rams
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt