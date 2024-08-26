Inside The Panthers

Pitt Depth Chart vs. Kent State

The Pitt Panthers football depth chart vs. Kent State in the season opener is revealed.

Sep 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the Wofford Terriers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart for the season opener against Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.

The biggest changes include quarterbacks in redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein both come in as starters. There are also numerous starters at defensive tackle and many position battles still ongoing.

NC State transfer redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper also comes in and wins the starting center battle over redshirt junior Terrence Moore, who started at the position last season. Battles at linebacker, including sophomores Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles are also important to watch.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Kent State

Offense

Quarterback
Nate Yarnell OR
Eli Holstein
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Rodney Hammond OR
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson OR
Daejon Reynolds

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Lamar Seymore

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery

Defense

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson

Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.

Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

