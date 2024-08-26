Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Mercyhurst
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers men's soccer team kept things going good to start the season, as they defeated Mercyhurst 2-0 Sunday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
The Panthers (2-0-0) defeat the Lakers (0-1-0) for the sixth time in seven all-time matches. This was the first matchup for the Lakers in Division I, as they made the transition from Division II this offseason in all sports.
Pitt made two changes to the starting lineup, putting sophomore goalkeeper Jack Moxom in for fellow sophomore goalkeeper Cabral Carter. This is Moxom's first start of his career. Freshman defender Daniel Gamboa Gonzalez also made his first career start, with left back Mateo Maillefaud sitting. Gamboa started at centre-back and fellow freshman defender Niklas Soerensen moved to left-back.
Panthers junior defender Casper Svendby had the first shot of the game, but Mercyhurst junior goalkeeper Gonzalo Onrubia Delgado stuck out his right foot to keep it scoreless in the eighth minute.
Pitt would score in the 23rd minute off a free-kick, but the sideline referee marked it offside. Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa put in a ball to senior midfielder Michael Sullivan at the far post, who would head it back to senior forward Luis Sahmkow, who then headed it in himself.
Sahmkow would have two great chances in both the 32nd and 34th minute, but Onrubia Delgado continued to make important stops for the Lakers.
Freshman midfielder Miguel Bertran put in a good cross for sophomore forward Albert Thorsen, but Onrubia Delgado kicked it away in the 41st minute. Thorsen also had a shot right at end of the first half, but just missed and it stayed scoreless at halftime.
The Panthers appeared to score in the 47th minute, as good build-up play leading to Feitosa volleying it at Onrubia Delgado, who pushed it right into the path of senior forward Casper Grening, who would tap it in. The sideline referee would mark it offside yet again, keeping it scoreless.
Soerensen made a great cross on a free kick to freshman midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana, but his header went right over the net in the 52nd minute.
Pitt finally broke through in the 54th minute, as freshman forward Lasse Dahl put in a cross from the right wing into the box for Thorsen, who didn't get the ball out of his feet, but it didn't matter, as he managed to get it over the line and for a goal.
Dahl would connect with Thorsen again in the 58th minute, but his cross was a tad too strong and Thorsen had a hard time controlling it, leading to an easy save for Onrubia Delgado.
The Panthers almost scored in the 64th minute with Feitosa through on goal, but his shot would hit off the cross bar. Dahl would get a head on it, but Mercyhurst kept it out.
Pitt would seal the victory with a goal in the 78th minute, as Feitosa made up for his previous mistake by scoring. The ball bounced around for a while after a Pitt corner and a Mercyhurst defender headed the ball right to Feitosa, who smashed it into the net for the goal.
Pitt will go on the road for the first time in 2024 to take on rival Penn State on Friday, Aug. 30. They will also face Penn in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 1 to conclude the weekend.
