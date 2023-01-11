Report: Pitt RB Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will lose their longest-tenured running back this offseason, according to reports from 247Sports and Jim Hammett of Rivals' Panther Lair. They claim Vincent Davis, a productive four-year player for the Panthers, has entered the transfer portal.

He was Pitt's third-leading rusher this season behind Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond, running 52 times for 247 yards and a touchdown. He added 12 receptions for 108 yards as well. Davis was the team's second-leading rusher in 2019 and 2021 and took on the bellcow back role in 2020, when he ran for a career-high 632 yards and six touchdowns.

Davis will end his career as a Panther 2,226 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns to his name. He was known as a tough, unselfish player who played through injury and accepted any role he was given.

This news comes on the heels of Pitt adding three running backs during the latest recruiting cycle - LSU transfer Derrick Davis and three-star high school recruits T.J. Harvison and Montravius Lloyd. Sun Bowl starter Rodney Hammond and veteran backup C'Borius Felmister are also in line to return next season.

