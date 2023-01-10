Pitt Lands Commitment from LSU RB Transfer Derrick Davis

The Pitt Panthers added one more transfer to their 2023 recruiting class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made another addition to their 2023 recruiting class via the transfer portal. After spending the weekend on campus, former LSU defensive back and Pittsburgh native Derrick Davis announced that he had committed to Pitt.

Davis is the fourth transfer the Panthers have added this cycle, joining quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux, and defensive back Donovan McMillon.

Coming out of Gateway High School, Davis, a former four-star recruit, was rated the top safety in the nation and the No. 51 overall prospect nationally for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports and was listed as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN.

He appeared in 12 games over two seasons as a Tiger, recording six total tackles. His sophomore year, Davis took on a role as a rusher, carrying the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

