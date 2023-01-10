Skip to main content

Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year

The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time in as many years, the Pitt Panthers ended the 2022-23 season ranked in the AP top-25 poll. Voters tabbed the Panthers at No. 22 after a 9-4 season punctuated by a last-second win over No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl. 

The Panthers were one of just three ACC teams in the final top-25 of the season. Florida State closed at No. 11 after starting the season unranked and Clemson finished two spots behind it. 

After appearing in the preseason poll at No. 17, Pitt has now started and finished a season ranked for the first time since 1989. This is also the first time the Panthers have finished consecutive years ranked since 1982-1983. That was the conclusion of a five-year run in which the program finished in the top-20 of the AP Poll. Pitt ended last season ranked No. 13, their highest ranking of the season. 

