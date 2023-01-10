Pitt's 2023 Recruiting Class Learns ACC's Physical Demands at Clemson Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers brought their entire 2023 recruiting class to their most recent game - a 75-74 loss to ACC-leading Clemson. Three-star small forward Marlon Barnes and four-star guards Jaland Lowe and Carolton Carrington - the No. 32 2023 recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals - all sat in the Oakland Zoo, amidst the best crowd to grace the stands to watch a battle for first place in the ACC.

Head coach Jeff Capel thought it was valuable for these future Panthers to both see a great environment, one made up of fans rejuvenated by the success this Pitt team has enjoyed so far. Capel aslo relished the chance to spend some personal time with both the players and their families.

"It was awesome for them to be here with a crowd like that and the energy back in the building," Capel said. "It was awesome to have them. Got to spend some time with their families after the game and talk to them."

But Capel believed the real value of their visit and front-row seats lay in the proximity to the game. Barnes, Carrington and Lowe sat in the first row, where they could watch Pitt and Clemson play a physical game.

I think it was important for them to see, like in person, how physical this league is and see how hard you have to play," Capel said.

Capel believes the leap in size and strength is the most difficult thing for high school players to adjust to, so he didn't want the three incoming recruits to be surprised when they step on the court for the first time next season. It'll take some hard work before the trio can lead Pitt into ACC battles, but Capel is confident they are up to the challenge.

"All three of those young guys are talented and I think they have big upside and I think they have a chance to be really, really good players but they have to understand it’s a process," Capel said. "I don’t think any of the three are afraid of the process. I think they look forward to it and look forward to the work it’s going to take to become the players we know they want to be.”

