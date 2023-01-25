Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- Since Pat Narduzzi has been head coach, just six players ranked among the top 10 in the state of Pennsylvania for their class have chosen to play high school football for the Pitt Panthers. This is not a new phenomenon. When Pitt was going through hard times in the early 2000s and 2010s, the local recruiting was poor and even now, the Panthers have struggled to keep the best from their own backyard at home.

But something has changed. An uptick in local recruiting has culminated in this landmark transfer class, which includes three former four-star recruits from Western Pennsylvania - former Pine Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec, former Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon and former Gateway defensive back Derrick Davis Jr.

Jurkovec said he hopes this is the beginning of the trend and he said he wants all elite players from this area to stay home, especially those that play in the WPIAL like he did.

“I love Pittsburgh, I love the city," Jurkovec said. "I think it has everything to offer to recruits. I think all the WPIAL kids should stay home and all come to Pitt. That’s something that hasn’t happened in a while but I think having guys back, that’s something we would love to have happen.”

Jurkovec, of course, spurned Pitt twice. He elected to go to Notre Dame coming out of high school in the class of 2018. Even when Jurkovec decided to transfer after one season, he chose Boston College instead of returning home.

He eventually found his way back to the Steel City as a graduate transfer this offseason after spending three years as an Eagle.

