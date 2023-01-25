Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls in Top-10 of Latest ESPN Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- ESPN's Mel Kiper has former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the top-10 of his latest Mock Draft. He predicts Kancey will be selected at 10th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kiper believes that drafting the former Pitt star will give them some insurance against potential attrition along their defensive line that could come this offseason. Pairing him with imposing 2021 first-rounder Jordan Davis would make for a young and talented defensive front.

"Kancey’s 2022 tape is extremely impressive, and I moved him way up my Big Board," Kiper wrote in his latest Mock Draft. "He wreaked havoc the past two seasons, racking up 13.5 sacks when lined up as a defensive tackle, the most in the country. At 6-foot, 280 pounds, he’s undersized, but so was former Pitt tackle Aaron Donald. (To be clear, he’s not Donald, but he’s still pretty good.) We know Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman invests heavily in the D-line, and Kancey would fit next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis."

Kancey was a unanimous All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year this past season after recording 31 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this year. He suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the regular season finale and will sideline him for the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA, but Kancey still led the country's interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Josh Allen Dismisses Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theories

Pitt vs Wake Forest: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Twin 2023 OL Brody, Graysen Riffe Commit to Pitt

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal