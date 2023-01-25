Josh Allen Dismisses Damar Hamlin Conspiracies

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dismissed the conspiracy theories that Damar Hamlin did not attend the team's playoff game.

PITTSBURGH -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the conspiracy theories surrounding his teammate Damar Hamlin are "stupid" and that Hamlin was with the team before and after the team's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dismissed those theories and affirmed that it was indeed Hamlin at the game, cheering on his teammates alongside his family from a suite at Highmark Stadium.

“That’s stupid,” Allen said of the conspiracies on NFL Network host Kyle Brandt’s podcast, Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

Brandt said conspiracy theorists also cited the fact that Hamlin wore a hat, face covering and sunglasses into the stadium to fuel their bogus claims. Allen said he saw Hamlin in the locker room before the game began.

“One, that’s Damar’s swag — he likes wearing that,” Allen said. “Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame, so yes, that was Damar. … That’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, our brother. He was with us pregame, postgame, he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother 100%.”

Some conspiracy theorists went as far to claim that Hamlin had died on the field and that it was because he took the Covid-19 vaccine. Allen implored them to stop pushing that false claim as well.

“People need to stop that s***,” Allen said.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story with a clear view of Hamlin’s face during Hamlin’s return to the team in mid-January.

