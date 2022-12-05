Pitt Lands Boston College QB Transfer Phil Jurkovec

PITTSBURGH -- Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer opened up a spot at quarterback for the Pitt Panthers and they filled that open spot quickly with a familiar face.

Phil Jurkovec, the former Pine-Richland quarterback Pitt has pursued twice already - once in 2018 when he was a four-star high school recruit and again at the conclusion of the 2019 season, when he sought to transfer - has committed to join the Panthers for his final season of eligibility. ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news.

“I’m thankful to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete," Jurkovec told ESPN.

Jurkovec hinted at this move last week, saying he was interested in transferring to Pitt and had spoken with a few other schools. In addition to the local connection to the program, Jurkovec has a relationship with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who held the same job at Boston College for two of Jurkovec's three seasons as an Eagle.

Injuries have held Jurkovec back at times, but he was still able to throw for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with a 59% completion percentage over 24 games in a BC uniform.

Jurkovec joins a Pitt quarterback room staffed by redshirt senior Nick Patti, who has one year of eligibility remaining but hasn't indicated publically where he will spend it, and Nate Yarnell, a redshirt freshman who impressed in the lone start of his career against Western Michigan.

