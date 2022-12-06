Pitt Picks Up Commitment from 2023 QB Ty Diffenbach

The Pitt Panthers have picked up their second quarterback of the day.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added another quarterback to their team. After landing Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec from the transfer portal, the Panthers picked up a high school signal caller on the same day.

Ty Diffenbach, a three-star player from Augora Hills, California, woke up a UNLV commit and will go to bed pledged to Pitt. He decommitted from the Rebels an hour and a half before announcing that he had flipped to become a Panther.

Pitt offered Diffenbach after four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, the one-time centerpiece of head coach Pat Narduzzi's 2023 class, decommitted and flipped to Notre Dame. The 6'5, 190-pound senior said he will take an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend and enroll in January, according to Chris Peak of Panther Lair.

He will join a quarterback room staffed by Jurkovec, redshirt senior Nick Patti, redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell and walk-ons Eli Kossanovich and Jake Frantl.

